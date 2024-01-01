AME | AME Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AME Chain is the world’s first Quantum blockchain that uses quantum security to secure its cryptography - encryption, hashing and digital signatures. Whereas other blockchains use Pseudo random numbers (PRN) for these operations, AME Chain uses Quantum random numbers (QRN) generated from a laser based quantum source.You can find more information about AME history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AME Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AME (AME) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AME
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AME or access MEXC AME and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AME to gain higher income. Trade AME futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAME
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenAME
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000