ALVA Quick Project Information
Alvara Protocol: Revolutionizing Fund Management. Experience the future of fund management with Alvara Protocol and the ERC-BTS (Basket Token Standard).You can find more information about ALVA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ALVA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ALVA (ALVA)
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ALVA or access MEXC ALVA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ALVA to gain higher income. Trade ALVA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenALVA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenALVA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000