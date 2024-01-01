Altura | ALU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Altura makes it easy to build, scale, and monetize Web3 games. Altura's API and SDKs allow users to create, update, and transfer NFTs in-game without technical complexity or costly investment. Its built-in authentication tools secure users’ NFT economy, simplify users’ enrollment, and instill trust in players’ base.You can find more information about Altura history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenALU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenALU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,330,000,000