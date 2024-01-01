MyNeighborAlice | ALICE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
MyNeighborAlice Quick Project Information
My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer blockchain builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends.You can find more information about MyNeighborAlice history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenALICE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenALICE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000