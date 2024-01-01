mexc
The AI Protocol utilizes the ALI Token (ALI) Utility Token. The ALI Utility Token is the native ERC-20 Utility Token of the AI Protocol and the decentralized applications built on it. The ALI Utility Token regulates, incentivizes, and rewards the various participants of the AI Protocol.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Ali (Ali) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Ali on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Ali or access MEXC Ali and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Ali to gain higher income. Trade Ali futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenALI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenALI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
