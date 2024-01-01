AL | AL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AL Quick Project Information
ArchLoot is a UGC P2E game that attempts to change the whole gamefi dynamics with its exceptional gameplay and unique infrastructure behind NFT assets. Basically a player assemble his/her own avatar with different parts (NFTs with a diversity of rarity, stats, looks and skills), then start the adventure.You can find more information about AL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenAL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply1,000,000,000