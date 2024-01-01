AIT Protocol | AITPROTOCOL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AIT Protocol Quick Project Information
The AIT Protocol stands as a trailblazer in the domain of Web3 data infrastructure, placing a significant emphasis on the annotation of data and the training of AI models. This innovative protocol leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a decentralized labor market that transcends international boundaries. In this unique market ecosystem, participants are incentivized through the principles of crypto economics, ensuring not only the rapidity of cross-national payment settlements but also the utmost trust and security.
AITPROTOCOL also runs a subnet on Bittensor network called 'Einstein AIT' which focuses on mathematics, logic, and data analysis. The AI subnet is to optimize response accuracy of the entire Bittensor network. We achieve this by enabling the language model to autonomously write, test, and execute code within unique Python environments.You can find more information about AIT Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AITPROTOCOL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AIT Protocol (AITPROTOCOL) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AITPROTOCOL
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AIT Protocol or access MEXC AITPROTOCOL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AIT Protocol to gain higher income. Trade AITPROTOCOL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAITPROTOCOL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000