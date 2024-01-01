You can find more information about AIT Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The AIT Protocol stands as a trailblazer in the domain of Web3 data infrastructure, placing a significant emphasis on the annotation of data and the training of AI models. This innovative protocol leverages the power of blockchain technology to create a decentralized labor market that transcends international boundaries. In this unique market ecosystem, participants are incentivized through the principles of crypto economics, ensuring not only the rapidity of cross-national payment settlements but also the utmost trust and security. AITPROTOCOL also runs a subnet on Bittensor network called 'Einstein AIT' which focuses on mathematics, logic, and data analysis. The AI subnet is to optimize response accuracy of the entire Bittensor network. We achieve this by enabling the language model to autonomously write, test, and execute code within unique Python environments.