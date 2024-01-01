You can find more information about AiMalls history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AiMalls is the First tokenized E-Commerce powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and underpinned by its utility token AIT with Real World Usecases. AiMalls is SEC registered and audited by CertiK, it transcends traditional shopping experiences, unifying sellers and buyers in a seamless digital platform where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme.