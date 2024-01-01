Delysium | AGI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Delysium Quick Project Information
The goal of Delysium is to construct a virtual world where 1 billion individuals and 100 billion AI Virtual Beings coexist on blockchain.
These virtual beings are not limited to only digital versions of ourselves but also companions and Non-Player Characters (NPCs) who can travel across diverse scenarios, including games, communities, and media platforms. The first AAA-quality playable game powered by decentralized game publishing structure has already been listed on the Epic Games store.You can find more information about Delysium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AGI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Delysium (AGI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AGI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Delysium or access MEXC AGI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Delysium to gain higher income. Trade AGI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAGI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAGI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000