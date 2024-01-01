Arsenal Fan Token | AFC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Arsenal Fan Token Quick Project Information
Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) is the official fan token of Arsenal FC-- the London-based football club, also known as the "The Gunners". AFC fan tokens offer their holders an advantage to influence the life of the club, as well as take part in polls on various decisions related to the team. AFC owners are among the first to get access to fresh content, as well as participate in quizzes, competitions, games, and receive certain privileges. Furthermore, each AFC owner can become part of the gamification process and influence marketing techniques focused on the interactions between the football team and its fans.You can find more information about Arsenal Fan Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AFC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AFC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Arsenal Fan Token or access MEXC AFC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Arsenal Fan Token to gain higher income. Trade AFC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAFC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAFC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply40,000,000