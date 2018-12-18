AERGO | AERGO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AERGO Quick Project Information
Aergo minimizes costs, delays, and reliance of working with third-parties in business transactions. It also eliminates manual, error-prone processes and information redundancy. Built for businesses, partners, and developers alike, it uses the best practical and most secure blockchain technologies while leveraging your existing IT investments. Finally, you can make your data work for your business ecosystem.You can find more information about AERGO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AERGO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenAERGO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAERGO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-12-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000