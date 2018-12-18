mexc
AERGO Quick Project Information

Aergo minimizes costs, delays, and reliance of working with third-parties in business transactions. It also eliminates manual, error-prone processes and information redundancy. Built for businesses, partners, and developers alike, it uses the best practical and most secure blockchain technologies while leveraging your existing IT investments. Finally, you can make your data work for your business ecosystem.
AERGO Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AERGO (AERGO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AERGO on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AERGO or access MEXC AERGO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AERGO to gain higher income. Trade AERGO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAERGO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAERGO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-12-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000
