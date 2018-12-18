You can find more information about AERGO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Aergo minimizes costs, delays, and reliance of working with third-parties in business transactions. It also eliminates manual, error-prone processes and information redundancy. Built for businesses, partners, and developers alike, it uses the best practical and most secure blockchain technologies while leveraging your existing IT investments. Finally, you can make your data work for your business ecosystem.