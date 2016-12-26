Æternity | AE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Æternity Quick Project Information
Founded in 2016, æternity is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform that builds on decentralized cryptographic P2P technology. Designed to deliver unmatched productivity, transparent governance, and global scalability, æternity offers blockchain technology with a consensus mechanism that is as efficient and cost-effective as possible. æternity's unique state channel design enables the off-chain verification of data and smart contracts, allowing for all transactions to be independent of each other, thereby increasing transaction speed and scalability while also ensuring increased privacy. æternity’s underlying value token is the AE token, which can be transferred between members and is used to compensate participant nodes for any number of computations performed. All AE token users are allowed to participate in the governance of the aeternity blockchain through a voting process, weighted by the number of tokens each user holds.You can find more information about Æternity history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Æternity (AE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Æternity or access MEXC AE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Æternity to gain higher income. Trade AE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token阿姨幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2016-12-26
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.284 USDT
Max Supply536,306,702