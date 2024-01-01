You can find more information about Across Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Across is a cross-chain bridging solution that supports fast, secure and cost-efficient transfers. It relies on a decentralized group of relayers to fulfil user deposit requests from EVM to EVM networks. Relayer funds are insured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum and refunds are processed via the UMA Optimistic Oracle.