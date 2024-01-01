Across Protocol | ACX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Across Protocol Quick Project Information
Across is a cross-chain bridging solution that supports fast, secure and cost-efficient transfers.
It relies on a decentralized group of relayers to fulfil user deposit requests from EVM to EVM networks. Relayer funds are insured by liquidity providers in a single pool on Ethereum and refunds are processed via the UMA Optimistic Oracle.You can find more information about Across Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ACX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Across Protocol (ACX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ACX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Across Protocol or access MEXC ACX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Across Protocol to gain higher income. Trade ACX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenACX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenACX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000