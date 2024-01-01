mexc
Access Protocol offers a new model monetization layer for all digital content creators. By integrating Access Protocol on their site, creators can paywall and enable premium content to their supporters.
You can find more information about Access Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

Acs Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Access Protocol (Acs) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Acs on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Access Protocol or access MEXC Acs and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Access Protocol to gain higher income. Trade Acs futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenACS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenACS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,196,540,036.22
