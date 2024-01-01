You can find more information about ApeBond history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

ApeBond is a multi-chain bonding protocol focused on creating a sustainable future for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and communities. It operates under the governance of the ApeBond Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The platform offers a range of DeFi services and tools, aiming to provide financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible manner.