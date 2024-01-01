You can find more information about AAST history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AAS token (AAST) is an utility token of the AAS ecosystem and it is a community-powered ecosystem that aims to give people back their freedom to take control of their finances through seven key utility offerings.Through the AAS token, we channel resources toward feeding the poor, facilitating gadget acquisitions, Supporting various charitable initiatives, Addressing Hunger, Enhancing Financial Stability, Providing Education, Facilitating Digital Access, Property Acquisition, Gadget Procurement, Means of Payment, E-Learning, Exchange Platform, Farming, Staking, and NFTs.