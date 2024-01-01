mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Bitcoin Cats | 1CAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Bitcoin Cats Quick Project Information

Bitcoin Cats is the GameFi platform for the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Through mapping the Bitcoin Assets (BRC20, Ordinals NFT and others) to Ethereum (and other Layer2) networks, Bitcoin Cats brings many new elements to the Bitcoin Assets, including but not limited to Play2Earn, Staking, Farmland, SocialFi and many others.
You can find more information about Bitcoin Cats history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

1CAT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bitcoin Cats (1CAT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade 1CAT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bitcoin Cats or access MEXC 1CAT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bitcoin Cats to gain higher income. Trade 1CAT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the token1CAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token1CAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
1CAT Price CalculatorHow to buy Bitcoin Cats

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM