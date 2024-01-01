Bitcoin Cats | 1CAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Cats Quick Project Information
Bitcoin Cats is the GameFi platform for the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Through mapping the Bitcoin Assets (BRC20, Ordinals NFT and others) to Ethereum (and other Layer2) networks, Bitcoin Cats brings many new elements to the Bitcoin Assets, including but not limited to Play2Earn, Staking, Farmland, SocialFi and many others.You can find more information about Bitcoin Cats history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
1CAT Token on MEXC
English name of the token1CAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token1CAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000