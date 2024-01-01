You can find more information about Bitcoin Cats history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Bitcoin Cats is the GameFi platform for the Bitcoin Ecosystem. Through mapping the Bitcoin Assets (BRC20, Ordinals NFT and others) to Ethereum (and other Layer2) networks, Bitcoin Cats brings many new elements to the Bitcoin Assets, including but not limited to Play2Earn, Staking, Farmland, SocialFi and many others.