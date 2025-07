ข้อมูล Midas mRe7YIELD (MRE7YIELD)

mRE7YIELD is a Liquid Yield Token (LYT) that provides on-chain exposure to institutional-grade DeFi yield strategies. Risk-managed by Re7 Capital, mRE7YIELD dynamically reallocates across multiple high-yield DeFi opportunities, optimizing risk-adjusted returns while maintaining full liquidity. Strategies include liquidity provisioning, lending, restaking, funding rate arbitrage, and options arbitrage. As a fully liquid ERC-20 token, mRE7YIELD enables composability across DeFi protocols, allowing users to earn yield while retaining flexibility in managing their assets.