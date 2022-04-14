mexc
ตลาดSpot
HOT
Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)Futures M-Day

ซื้อขาย

Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม

VIM

VIZ/USDT
----
--
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (VIZ)
0.00
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (VIZ)
0.00
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
0.00
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
Loading..
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
VIZ
VIM is a Quest to Earn project based on Social Media. For Creators who wish to be KOLs in VIM (we call them Zimmer) to enter the market smoothly, ecosystem participants (we call them Vimmer) can increase revenue through the production of quests or viral content that analyzes their content. Although there is already a similar old, fake tool in the current Web2 market, and the size of this market is measured at $3.75B, it emphasizes transparency, and a normal platform has not yet emerged in the industry. Through the roadmap leading to Social Media Academy -> Content creation -> Social Media E-commerce, we will establish an ecosystem in this area and secure a pool of diverse Social Media users. Designed like a game-fi, VIM’s ecosystem includes various incineration routines on our tokens and usage of VIZ token, as well as various decision making processes through DAO.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
VIZ
เวลาที่ออก
--
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
5,000,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.00001

ราคา(
USDT
)

(
VIZ
)

(
USDT
)

0.00000$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน()
ราคา()
จำนวน()
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
ซื้อ VIZ
ขาย VIZ
ลิมิต
ตลาด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนVIZ
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- VIZ
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนVIZ
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
ราคา
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
network_iconNetwork Unstable
Switch
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า
Loading...