OXOA

OXOA is the first hyperchain gaming platform on zkSync, dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience with advanced blockchain technology. OXOA extends beyond a common blockchain as OXOA’s community members can participate in node operations to earn rewards and vote for future governance proposals. OXOA operates independently but is interconnected by a network of hyperbridges, enabling the fastest and most reliable interoperability with zero transaction fee.

ชื่อOXOA

อุปทานสูงสุด2,000,000,000

เวลาออก--

อุปทานหมุนเวียน--

ราคาออก--

OXOA/USDT
OXOA Network
----
--
สูงสุด 24h
--
ต่ำสุด 24h
--
ปริมาณ 24h (OXOA)
--
จำนวนเงิน 24 ชม. (USDT)
--
