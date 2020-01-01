CGX

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

ชื่อCGX

อุปทานสูงสุด1,000,000,000

เวลาออก--

อุปทานหมุนเวียน0

ราคาออก--

CGX/USDT
Loading...