Bytecoin Pris (BCN)
Dagens pris för Bytecoin (BCN) är 0USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 3.56M USD. BCN till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga Bytecoin marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- Bytecoin prisförändringen under dagen är -5.35%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 184.02B USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på BCN till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt BCN prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på Bytecoin till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bytecoin till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bytecoin till USD $ 0.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Bytecoin till USD $ 0.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ 0
|-5.35%
|30 dagar
|$ 0
|-83.94%
|60 dagar
|$ 0
|-90.25%
|90 dagar
|$ 0
|--
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av Bytecoin: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
-0.00%
-5.35%
-16.02%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
Bytecoin is the first cryptocurrency created with CryptoNote technology. Bytecoin allows users to make absolutely anonymous money transfers through the CryptoNote algorithm. CryptoNote uses CryptoNote ring signatures to provide anonymous transactions and allows you to sign a message on behalf of a group. The signature only proves the message was created by someone from the group, but all the possible signers are indistinguishable from each other. Even if outgoing transactions are untraceable, everyone may still be able to see the payments received and thus determine one's income. By using a variation of the Diffie-Hellman exchange protocol, a receiver has multiple unique one-time addresses derived from his single public key. After funds are sent to these addresses they can only be redeemed by the receiver; and it would be impossible to cross-link these payments. As a primarily peer-to-peer (p2p) payment system, Bytecoin has many of the same use-cases as Bitcoin. Created in 2012, Bytecoin is one of the earliest developed cryptocurrencies. Until recently, the team behind the coin has kept themselves anonymous. Now, though, they’ve opened up multiple communication channels, removed some layers of anonymity, and even built several local communities. Bitcoin’s PoW consensus algorithm heavily favors miners that use powerful GPU and ASIC machines over those trying to mine with CPUs. This causes the network to centralize around the more powerful miners. Bytecoin attempts to close the gap between these two classes of miners with a new algorithm, Egalitarian Proof-of-Work (PoW). Egalitarian PoW uses a version of skrypt, a proof of work function similar to the hashcash function used by Bitcoin. The difference between the two is that scrypt isn’t memory bound. Because of this, you can produce highly efficient CPU mining rigs. GPUs will always be about 10 times more effective, though. The Bytecoin project has been fairly fractured since its inception in July 2012. Previously, several isolated teams worked on the project without seemingly communicating with each other. This led to numerous forks and versions of the coin. In July 2017, the team decided to change their image and provide more transparency to the community. The team still remains pseudo-anonymous by only providing names and headshots on their webpage – no bios or social media links. But, it’s tough to expect more from a project that’s focused on privacy. The team has been busy at work refactoring their code and are planning to release a new public API on February 6, 2018. They’ll also be entering the Asian, Middle East, and African markets throughout 2018.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 BCN till VND
₫--
|1 BCN till AUD
A$--
|1 BCN till GBP
￡--
|1 BCN till EUR
€--
|1 BCN till USD
$--
|1 BCN till MYR
RM--
|1 BCN till TRY
₺--
|1 BCN till JPY
¥--
|1 BCN till RUB
₽--
|1 BCN till INR
₹--
|1 BCN till IDR
Rp--
|1 BCN till KRW
₩--
|1 BCN till PHP
₱--
|1 BCN till EGP
￡E.--
|1 BCN till BRL
R$--
|1 BCN till CAD
C$--
|1 BCN till BDT
৳--
|1 BCN till NGN
₦--
|1 BCN till UAH
₴--
|1 BCN till VES
Bs--
|1 BCN till PKR
Rs--
|1 BCN till KZT
₸--
|1 BCN till THB
฿--
|1 BCN till TWD
NT$--
|1 BCN till AED
د.إ--
|1 BCN till CHF
Fr--
|1 BCN till HKD
HK$--
|1 BCN till MAD
.د.م--
|1 BCN till MXN
$--