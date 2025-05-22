BloodLoop Pris ($BLS)
Dagens pris för BloodLoop ($BLS) är 0.01049419USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 511.87K USD. $BLS till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga BloodLoop marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- BloodLoop prisförändringen under dagen är -11.03%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 48.59M USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på $BLS till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt $BLS prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på BloodLoop till USD $ -0.00130229536164306.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på BloodLoop till USD $ -0.0048311672.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på BloodLoop till USD $ -0.0048714838.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på BloodLoop till USD $ -0.0241865394209492.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ -0.00130229536164306
|-11.03%
|30 dagar
|$ -0.0048311672
|-46.03%
|60 dagar
|$ -0.0048714838
|-46.42%
|90 dagar
|$ -0.0241865394209492
|-69.74%
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av BloodLoop: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
-0.03%
-11.03%
-17.44%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
## What Is BloodLoop? BloodLoop is a 5v5 Hero Shooter that immerses players in heart-pounding battles within a dynamic third-person shooter experience. Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. With unique TPS gameplay and original game modes, built and conceived by top-class industry experts (ex Crytek, CI Games, Activision, Ubisoft, etc.) the game offers an innovative yet familiar experience to easily onboard gamers and get them in the loop. Thanks to its proprietary SDK and in-game gas fee-free subnet, BloodLoop provides users with a seamless web3 integration that doesn’t disrupt the UX and is perfectly blended into the traditional gaming experience. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop that is sustainable and rewarding. ## What Is $BLS? $BLS is the native token to the BloodLoop ecosystem and it’s used for: * In-game crafting and trading of assets * Character upgrades, Tournaments and Ticketing * Gas Token for the BloodLoop Subnet The $BLS represents the keystone of the entire economic ecosystem of the game, as well as being the reference currency for any future development around the IP related to the BloodLoop game universe. ### Who’s Behind BloodLoop? The team comprises a healthy mix of crypto-native figures and top-class industry leaders from the gaming world, to embrace both cultures and take the best of each fully. With over 40 full-time figures, the team has experience from production houses such as Ubisoft, Activision, CI Games, Crytek, Gameloft, and more, specifically focusing on talent and figures passionate about innovation and research.
MEXC är den ledande kryptovalutabörsen som över 10 miljoner användare världen över känner förtroende för. Den är känd som börsen med det bredaste urvalet av tokens, de snabbaste listningarna och de lägsta handelsavgifterna på marknaden. Gå med i MEXC nu för att uppleva likviditet på toppnivå och de mest konkurrenskraftiga avgifterna på marknaden!
Kryptovaluta priser är föremål för hög marknadsrisk och prisvolatilitet. Du bör investera i projekt och produkter som du är bekant med och där du förstår riskerna. Du bör noga överväga din investeringserfarenhet, finansiella situation, investeringsmål och risktolerans och konsultera en oberoende finansiell rådgivare innan du gör någon investering. Detta material ska inte tolkas som finansiell rådgivning. Tidigare resultat är inte en tillförlitlig indikator på framtida resultat. Värdet på din investering kan gå ner såväl som upp, och du kanske inte får tillbaka det belopp du investerat. Du är ensam ansvarig för dina investeringsbeslut. MEXC ansvarar inte för eventuella förluster du kan ådra dig. För mer information, se våra användarvillkor och riskvarning. Observera också att data relaterade till ovan nämnda kryptovaluta som presenteras här (som dess nuvarande livepris) är baserad på tredjepartskällor. De presenteras för dig "i befintligt skick" och endast i informationssyfte, utan representation eller garanti av något slag. Länkar som tillhandahålls till tredjeparts-webbplatser är inte heller under MEXC:s kontroll. MEXC ansvarar inte för tillförlitligheten och riktigheten hos sådana tredjepartswebbplatser och deras innehåll.
|1 $BLS till VND
₫269.08152579
|1 $BLS till AUD
A$0.0162659945
|1 $BLS till GBP
￡0.0077657006
|1 $BLS till EUR
€0.0092348872
|1 $BLS till USD
$0.01049419
|1 $BLS till MYR
RM0.0446003075
|1 $BLS till TRY
₺0.4074893977
|1 $BLS till JPY
¥1.5029778918
|1 $BLS till RUB
₽0.8378561296
|1 $BLS till INR
₹0.8981977221
|1 $BLS till IDR
Rp172.0358741136
|1 $BLS till KRW
₩14.4747412089
|1 $BLS till PHP
₱0.5836868478
|1 $BLS till EGP
￡E.0.5231353715
|1 $BLS till BRL
R$0.0591872316
|1 $BLS till CAD
C$0.0144819822
|1 $BLS till BDT
৳1.2794516448
|1 $BLS till NGN
₦16.7370786891
|1 $BLS till UAH
₴0.4351940593
|1 $BLS till VES
Bs0.98645386
|1 $BLS till PKR
Rs2.9610406504
|1 $BLS till KZT
₸5.3568642274
|1 $BLS till THB
฿0.342110594
|1 $BLS till TWD
NT$0.3144059324
|1 $BLS till AED
د.إ0.0385136773
|1 $BLS till CHF
Fr0.0086052358
|1 $BLS till HKD
HK$0.0820645658
|1 $BLS till MAD
.د.م0.0968613737
|1 $BLS till MXN
$0.2030625765