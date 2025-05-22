Aurox Pris (URUS)
Dagens pris för Aurox (URUS) är 1.5USD. Den har ett aktuellt marknadsvärde på $ 724.80K USD. URUS till USD priset uppdateras i realtid.
Viktiga Aurox marknadsresultat:
- 24 timmars handelsvolym är --USD
- Aurox prisförändringen under dagen är +3.10%
- Den har ett cirkulerande utbud på 484.66K USD
Få realtidsuppdateringar av priset på URUS till USD pris på MEXC. Håll dig informerad med de senaste uppgifterna och marknadsanalyserna. Det är avgörande för att fatta smarta handelsbeslut på den snabba kryptovalutamarknaden. MEXC är din go-to plattform för korrekt URUS prisinformation.
Under dagen var prisförändringen på Aurox till USD $ +0.04501174.
Under de senaste 30 dagarna var prisförändringen på Aurox till USD $ +0.4794472500.
Under de senaste 60 dagarna var prisförändringen på Aurox till USD $ +0.1122058500.
Under de senaste 90 dagarna var prisförändringen på Aurox till USD $ +0.2294994119469518.
|Period
|Ändra (USD)
|Ändra (%)
|Idag
|$ +0.04501174
|+3.10%
|30 dagar
|$ +0.4794472500
|+31.96%
|60 dagar
|$ +0.1122058500
|+7.48%
|90 dagar
|$ +0.2294994119469518
|+18.06%
Upptäck den senaste prisanalysen av Aurox: Lägsta och högsta under 24 timmar, ATH och dagliga förändringar:
--
+3.10%
+20.83%
Djupdyk i marknadsstatistiken: marknadsvärde, 24 timmars volym och utbud:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
