Orange Cena (ORA)
Cena Orange v živo (ORA) je danes 0.06845 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 8.45K USD. Cena ORA v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Orange:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Orange znotraj dneva je -12.51%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 108.04K USD
Pridobite posodobitve cen v realnem času od ORA v USD na MEXC. Bodite obveščeni o najnovejših podatkih in analizi trga. Ključno je za sprejemanje pametnih odločitev o trgovanju na hitro spreminjajočem se trgu kriptovalut. MEXC je vaša prva izbira za natančne informacije o ceni ORA.
Danes je bila sprememba cene Orange v USD $ -0.0097880530956359.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Orange v USD $ -0.0019306664.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Orange v USD $ -0.0037770436.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Orange v USD $ -0.03607528880769003.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ -0.0097880530956359
|-12.51%
|30 dni
|$ -0.0019306664
|-2.82%
|60 dni
|$ -0.0037770436
|-5.51%
|90 dni
|$ -0.03607528880769003
|-34.51%
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Orange: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
-12.51%
-12.51%
-12.00%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape. The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors. One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure. Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers. In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.
|1 ORA v VND
₫1,755.12645
|1 ORA v AUD
A$0.1060975
|1 ORA v GBP
￡0.050653
|1 ORA v EUR
€0.060236
|1 ORA v USD
$0.06845
|1 ORA v MYR
RM0.292966
|1 ORA v TRY
₺2.659967
|1 ORA v JPY
¥9.88418
|1 ORA v RUB
₽5.504749
|1 ORA v INR
₹5.853844
|1 ORA v IDR
Rp1,122.130968
|1 ORA v KRW
₩95.3337375
|1 ORA v PHP
₱3.809927
|1 ORA v EGP
￡E.3.4190775
|1 ORA v BRL
R$0.386058
|1 ORA v CAD
C$0.0951455
|1 ORA v BDT
৳8.316675
|1 ORA v NGN
₦110.0477495
|1 ORA v UAH
₴2.848889
|1 ORA v VES
Bs6.4343
|1 ORA v PKR
Rs19.341232
|1 ORA v KZT
₸35.120326
|1 ORA v THB
฿2.2663795
|1 ORA v TWD
NT$2.065821
|1 ORA v AED
د.إ0.2512115
|1 ORA v CHF
Fr0.0568135
|1 ORA v HKD
HK$0.535279
|1 ORA v MAD
.د.م0.6317935
|1 ORA v MXN
$1.319716