Fluffington Cena (FLUFFI)
Cena Fluffington v živo (FLUFFI) je danes 0 USD. Ima trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo $ 159.35K USD. Cena FLUFFI v USD se posodablja v realnem času.
Ključna tržna uspešnost Fluffington:
– 24-urni volumen trgovanja je -- USD
– Sprememba cene Fluffington znotraj dneva je +3.85%
– Ima razpoložljivi obtok 999.88M USD
Danes je bila sprememba cene Fluffington v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene Fluffington v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene Fluffington v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene Fluffington v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|+3.85%
|30 dni
|$ 0
|-65.02%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|+34.63%
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Odkrijte najnovejšo analizo cen Fluffington: 24h najnižja in najvišja, ATH in dnevne spremembe:
+1.93%
+3.85%
+10.37%
Poglobite se v tržne statistike: tržna kapitalizacija, 24-urni volumen in ponudba:
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
