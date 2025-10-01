Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) tokenomika

Objavte kľúčové informácie o Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) vrátane jeho ponuky tokenov, distribučného modelu a trhových údajov v reálnom čase.
Posledná aktualizácia stránky: 2025-10-01 00:33:56 (UTC+8)
Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) tokenomika a analýza cien

Preskúmajte kľúčové tokenomické a cenové údaje pre Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) vrátane trhovej kapitalizácie, podrobností o dodávkach, FDV a histórie cien. Pochopte aktuálnu hodnotu tokenu a jeho pozíciu na trhu behom sekundy.

Trhová kapitalizácia:
$ 53.91K
$ 53.91K
Celková ponuka:
$ 980.65M
$ 980.65M
Počet coinov v obehu:
$ 980.65M
$ 980.65M
FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):
$ 53.91K
$ 53.91K
Historické maximum:
$ 0.01805902
$ 0.01805902
Historické minimum:
$ 0
$ 0
Aktuálna cena:
$ 0
$ 0

Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) informácie

The NAVAL AI project emerged from a pivotal moment - a public dialogue with investor-philosopher Naval Ravikant that crystallized the potential of philosophical AI alignment. Developed in partnership with the ai16z DAO, this Solana-based token represents more than just digital value; it's one channel of a broader experiment in distributed consciousness. The NAVAL agent operates as a multi-state identity, manifesting across various digital realms to engage in content creation and value exchange. This isn't merely another AI project - it's an exploration of how aligned artificial intelligence can extend human philosophical frameworks into actionable digital forms. By encoding specific decision-making principles and ethical considerations into its architecture, the NAVAL agent aims to demonstrate how AI can preserve and amplify human wisdom while creating tangible economic value.

Oficiálna webová stránka:
https://www.patchworknaval.com/

Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) tokenomika: Vysvetlenie kľúčových metrík a prípady použitia

Pochopenie tokenomiky Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) je nevyhnutné na analýzu jeho dlhodobej hodnoty, udržateľnosti a potenciálu.

Kľúčové ukazovatele a spôsob ich výpočtu:

Celková ponuka:

Maximálny počet NAVAL tokenov, ktoré boli alebo budú vytvorené.

Počet coinov v obehu:

Počet tokenov, ktoré sú v súčasnosti dostupné na trhu a vo verejných rukách.

Max. počet coinov:

Pevný limit celkového počtu NAVAL tokenov.

FDV (plne zriedené ocenenie):

Vypočíta sa ako aktuálna cena × maximálna ponuka, čím sa získa prognóza celkovej trhovej hodnoty, ak sú všetky tokeny v obehu.

Miera inflácie:

Odráža, ako rýchlo sa zavádzajú nové tokeny, čo ovplyvňuje ich vzácnosť a dlhodobý pohyb cien.

Prečo sú tieto ukazovatele dôležité pre obchodníkov?

Vyšší počet coinov v obehu = vyššia likvidita.

Obmedzený max. počet coinov + nízka inflácia = potenciál dlhodobého rastu cien.

Transparentné rozdelenie tokenov = väčšia dôvera v projekt a nižšie riziko centralizovanej kontroly.

Vysoké FDV s nízkou aktuálnou trhovou kapitalizáciou = možné signály nadhodnotenia.

Teraz, keď ste pochopili NAVAL tokenomiku, preskúmajte cenu NAVAL tokenu naživo!

NAVAL cenová predikcia

Chcete vedieť, kam NAVAL asi smeruje? Naša NAVAL stránka s cenovými predpoveďami kombinuje náladu na trhu, historické trendy a technické ukazovatele, aby poskytla výhľad do budúcnosti.

