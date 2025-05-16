MNet Continuum මිල (NUUM)
MNet Continuum (NUUM) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.00343409 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 457.98K USD වේ. NUUM සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්රධාන MNet Continuum වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- MNet Continuum දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස -15.85%වේ
- එයට 133.36M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත
MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත NUUMහි තත්ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්යවශ්ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි NUUMමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.
අද දිනය තුළ, MNet Continuumහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.000647201178383719 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, MNet Continuumහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0011406086 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, MNet Continuumහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0019374816 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, MNet Continuumහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.015345582685002784 විය.
|කාල සීමාව
|වෙනස (USD)
|වෙනස (%)
|අද
|$ -0.000647201178383719
|-15.85%
|දින 30 යි
|$ -0.0011406086
|-33.21%
|දින 60 යි
|$ -0.0019374816
|-56.41%
|දින 90 යි
|$ -0.015345582685002784
|-81.71%
MNet Continuumහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:
-0.47%
-15.85%
-24.66%
වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:
MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.
MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්රමුඛතම ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!
ක්රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.
|1NUUM සිට VNDවෙත
₫88.05350169
|1NUUM සිට AUDවෙත
A$0.0053571804
|1NUUM සිට GBPවෙත
￡0.0025755675
|1NUUM සිට EURවෙත
€0.0030563401
|1NUUM සිට USDවෙත
$0.00343409
|1NUUM සිට MYRවෙත
RM0.0146979052
|1NUUM සිට TRYවෙත
₺0.1333113738
|1NUUM සිට JPYවෙත
¥0.5002095494
|1NUUM සිට RUBවෙත
₽0.2746585182
|1NUUM සිට INRවෙත
₹0.2934086496
|1NUUM සිට IDRවෙත
Rp56.2965483696
|1NUUM සිට KRWවෙත
₩4.802918274
|1NUUM සිට PHPවෙත
₱0.191622222
|1NUUM සිට EGPවෙත
￡E.0.1721852726
|1NUUM සිට BRLවෙත
R$0.0195056312
|1NUUM සිට CADවෙත
C$0.0047733851
|1NUUM සිට BDTවෙත
৳0.4175166622
|1NUUM සිට NGNවෙත
₦5.5033352704
|1NUUM සිට UAHවෙත
₴0.142514735
|1NUUM සිට VESවෙත
Bs0.32280446
|1NUUM සිට PKRවෙත
Rs0.9675891984
|1NUUM සිට KZTවෙත
₸1.7547513082
|1NUUM සිට THBවෙත
฿0.1141491516
|1NUUM සිට TWDවෙත
NT$0.1036408362
|1NUUM සිට AEDවෙත
د.إ0.0126031103
|1NUUM සිට CHFවෙත
Fr0.0028502947
|1NUUM සිට HKDවෙත
HK$0.026785902
|1NUUM සිට MADවෙත
.د.م0.0319026961
|1NUUM සිට MXNවෙත
$0.0669304141