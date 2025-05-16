Cartesi ලාංඡනය

$0.079201
$0.079201$0.079201
-2.10%(1D)

Cartesi (CTSI) හි අද මිල

Cartesi (CTSI) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.079244 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 68.85M USD වේ. CTSI සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන Cartesi වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- Cartesi දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස -2.11%වේ
- එයට 869.39M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත CTSIහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි CTSIමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි Cartesi (CTSI) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, Cartesiහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.00170966259654676 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Cartesiහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0376017217 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Cartesiහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0067280374 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Cartesiහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.03824471856089693 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ -0.00170966259654676-2.11%
දින 30 යි$ +0.0376017217+47.45%
දින 60 යි$ +0.0067280374+8.49%
දින 90 යි$ -0.03824471856089693-32.55%

Cartesi (CTSI) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Cartesiහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0.074515
$ 0.074515$ 0.074515

$ 0.081703
$ 0.081703$ 0.081703

$ 1.74
$ 1.74$ 1.74

+1.95%

-2.11%

+18.57%

Cartesi (CTSI) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 68.85M
$ 68.85M$ 68.85M

--
----

869.39M
869.39M 869.39M

Cartesi (CTSI) යනු කුමක්ද

About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space.  Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For?  The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps.  CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. ​​​​CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims.  Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.

Cartesi (CTSI) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Cartesi (CTSI) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

CTSI දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

1CTSI සිට VNDවෙත
2,031.895404
1CTSI සිට AUDවෙත
A$0.12362064
1CTSI සිට GBPවෙත
0.059433
1CTSI සිට EURවෙත
0.07052716
1CTSI සිට USDවෙත
$0.079244
1CTSI සිට MYRවෙත
RM0.33916432
1CTSI සිට TRYවෙත
3.0667428
1CTSI සිට JPYවෙත
¥11.54822812
1CTSI සිට RUBවෙත
6.33952
1CTSI සිට INRවෙත
6.77298468
1CTSI සිට IDRවෙත
Rp1,299.08175936
1CTSI සිට KRWවෙත
110.67534016
1CTSI සිට PHPවෙත
4.41864544
1CTSI සිට EGPවෙත
￡E.3.9740866
1CTSI සිට BRLවෙත
R$0.45010592
1CTSI සිට CADවෙත
C$0.11014916
1CTSI සිට BDTවෙත
9.63448552
1CTSI සිට NGNවෙත
126.99326464
1CTSI සිට UAHවෙත
3.288626
1CTSI සිට VESවෙත
Bs7.290448
1CTSI සිට PKRවෙත
Rs22.31590284
1CTSI සිට KZTවෙත
40.49209912
1CTSI සිට THBවෙත
฿2.63327812
1CTSI සිට TWDවෙත
NT$2.38999904
1CTSI සිට AEDවෙත
د.إ0.29082548
1CTSI සිට CHFවෙත
Fr0.06577252
1CTSI සිට HKDවෙත
HK$0.6181032
1CTSI සිට MADවෙත
.د.م0.73617676
1CTSI සිට MXNවෙත
$1.54367312