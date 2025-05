VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

නමVSYS

ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීමNo.1970

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව$0.00

වෙළඳපොළ පංගුව%

වෙළඳ පරිමාව/වෙළඳපොළ ප්‍රාග්ධනීකරණය (පැ24)0.01%

සංසරණ සැපයුම3,417,316,900

උපරිම සැපයුම0

මුළු සැපයුම5,425,924,313

සංසරණ අනුපාතය%

නිකුත් කළ දිනය2019-01-18 00:00:00

වත්කම මුලින්ම නිකුත් කළ මිල0.0265 USDT

සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ0.297542300258,2019-07-29

අඩුම මිල0.00027306325624907,2025-05-30

පොදු බ්ලොක්චේන්VSYS

අංශය

සමාජ මාධ්‍ය

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceවියාචනය: cmc විසින් දත්ත සපයනු ලබන අතර ඒවා ආයෝජන උපදෙස් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය.