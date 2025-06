Информация о Wild Goat Coin (WGC)

Wild Goat Coin (WGC) is an internet-native, fixed-supply digital currency designed for use across decentralized ecosystems. Originally launched as a memecoin and digital collectible, WGC has evolved into an omnichain currency protocol, supporting seamless movement across 28+ blockchain networks via LayerZero and Superchain ERC-20. The project aims to create an open, permissionless currency that prioritizes accessibility, composability, and decentralization.