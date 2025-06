Информация о Tralalero Tralala (TRALALERO)

Tralalero Tralala is a community-powered memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the legendary shark Tralalero Tralala, known for his unmatched style, three shoes, and vibes louder than a conch shell on a Miami beach. Tralalero isn’t just a token — it’s a movement fueled by memes, creativity, and the irreverent spirit of the internet, pushed further by the Italian brain rot movement. For all we know, Tralalero may become Nike's new mascot.