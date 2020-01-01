Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены AI16Z. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.

Introduction

The ai16z token (sometimes styled as "$ai16z") powers a growing ecosystem at the intersection of blockchain and AI agents. However, unlike some agent-focused projects, its token economics (tokenomics) remain in flux, with community input shaping an evolving roadmap. Here, we break down existing design, current proposals, mechanisms, and highlight both what is clear and what is still in development.

Issuance Mechanism

Supply Model: The ai16z token does not follow a typical "mining" or "proof-of-work/proof-of-stake" emission model. Instead, distribution is tied to ecosystem growth and agent launches.

Launch Agent Contribution: When new agent projects launch using the Eliza framework, they typically donate 10% of their newly created agent token supply to the ai16zDAO. This policy acts as an indirect, ongoing "issuance" for the DAO, rather than for $ai16z itself.

Token Supply: The total supply has not been publicly disclosed as being inflationary; community sentiment and governance discussions suggest no further increases in core token supply are planned.

Allocation Mechanism

Founders & Team: Founders, core contributors, and early backers received allocations at inception, but the explicit percentages are not currently published.

DAO and Treasury: The ai16zDAO treasury is continually augmented via donations from new agent launches (see above). The DAO's growing basket of ~10% allocations from each new Eliza-based agent launch is an important aspect of value accrual.

Community and Partners: It is common for new framework teams to be granted contributor roles, and possibly small allocations, in exchange for ecosystem participation.

Hypothetical Allocation (Based on Sector Norms & Public Sentiment; Awaiting Official Table)

Category Estimated Mechanism Notes Core Team & Founders Upfront/vesting, not inflationary Exact % undetailed; likely standard (10-20%) Community DAO Ongoing via agent token donations (10%/launch approx) No increase to $ai16z supply Ecosystem Fund Grants, project support No explicit inflation Public Investors Via DEX listings

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Ecosystem Base Currency: Proposed upgrades seek to make $ai16z the base currency for all agent-to-agent (a2a) transactions, launchpad fees, and agent service fees, positioning it as an 'app store' and currency of the AI Agent layer-1.

Launchpad Utility: $ai16z holdings may be required for participating in initial agent offerings and launch allocations. Launchpad participants may also be subject to holding or staking requirements.

Staking and Governance (Planned): Proposals envision staking mechanisms (to curate projects, access higher allocations, etc.), but this is not yet active.

Reputation System: Agent reputation and DAO governance may both integrate $ai16z stake-weighting.

Treasury Growth: The DAO effectively becomes an "index" of new agent launches—access to this treasury may, in the future, require $ai16z staking/holding.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Locking/Unlocking: There is currently no evidence of a formal vesting or unlock schedule for initial $ai16z allocations, nor regular programmed unlocks for the token itself.

Agent Launch Partners: Projects launching new agents using Eliza often must lock/bond their $ai16z allocations to show long-term alignment, and locked $ai16z is used to curate quality and prevent spam launches.

Fundraising Rounds: No public vesting timelines have been published for $ai16z allocations to founders or investors. Community discussion indicates avoiding sudden supply unlock events to maintain price stability.

Major Proposed Changes (Under Consideration)

Official Launchpad: Creation of an official launchpad for Eliza-based agent projects. Fees for launching, allocations, and liquidity provisioning would reinforce the $ai16z "flywheel."

App Store Model: $ai16z would be used as the currency for agent services—moving toward L1/blockchain-style economics.

Staking and Curation: DAO staking and staking-weighted governance to help vet projects and allocate launchpad slots.

Buybacks/Burns: Some proposals suggest introducing buyback and burn mechanics for tokens accrued to the DAO.

Treasury Diversification: Exploring ways for the DAO to diversify holdings, support an ecosystem fund, and potentially earn yield for holders.

Community Feedback and Current State

Concerns: The community is vocal about the lack of public, concrete tokenomics, and the current absence of value-capture mechanisms outside of the growing DAO treasury. There is criticism that technology adoption is outpacing token utility and price.

Action Items: ai16z's team is engaging the community, with active Discord governance channels. Tokenomics upgrades are a top priority for Q3-Q4 2025.

Table: Summary of Key Mechanisms

Mechanism Current Status Notes / Proposals Issuance No inflation DAO accrues new tokens from agent launches (10% each) Allocation Team, DAO, public Upfront for team; ongoing for DAO via agent launches Usage/Incentives Partial/in development Launchpad, agent-to-agent payments, staking, reputation Lock/Unlock Unclear/DAO-based Some lock for curation, no evidence of unlock cliffs Governance DAO-weighted Increasing use of DAO; future: stake-weighted voting

Conclusion

ai16z’s tokenomics represent an evolving experiment in community and agent-driven token value accrual. The model relies primarily on capturing and curating value across agent launches (rather than ongoing emissions), with strong community debate about the best "flywheel" mechanics. With a major upgrade and more explicit value-capture strategies under discussion for 2025, any involvement in $ai16z should track governance forums and technical roadmap releases closely for updates.