mexc
РынкиКупить криптоТорговляmexcФьючерсыЗаработокmexcETF
Mobile
Отсканируйте код и скачайте приложение MEXC для удобной торговли
Не удается скачать?
Приложение для WindowsПодробнее
PусскийUSD
Meebits
NMEEBITS/USDT
0.003122-1.32%
$0.00
Минимальная цена OpenSea
--
Макс 24ч
0.003189
Мин 24ч
0.003121
Объем 24ч (NMEEBITS)
12.71M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
39.79K
Минимальная цена OpenSea
--
Макс 24ч
0.003189
Мин 24ч
0.003121
Объем 24ч (NMEEBITS)
12.71M
Сумма за 24ч (USDT)
39.79K
График
Информация о токене
Базовая
TradingView
Глубина
Loading..
NMEEBITS
The Meebits are 20,000 unique 3D voxel characters, created by a custom generative algorithm, then registered on the Ethereum blockchain. The NFT contract that governs ownership is a standard ERC-721 that works with any compatible service or exchange. MEXC splits 8 Meebits into 8,000,000 NMEEBITS index tokens (1,000,000 NMEEBITS per NFT). The NMEEBITS index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 8 Meebits NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xF252BC18f20b11CbAbeE314CEA172502484c12Be
Обзор
Название криптовалюты
NMEEBITS
Время выпуска
--
Связанные ссылки
Цена выпуска
--
Макс. предложение
8,000,000
Книга ордеров
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Цена(USDT)

(NMEEBITS)

(USDT)

0.003122$0.00
--
Сделки на рынке
Количество(NMEEBITS)
Цена(USDT)
Количество(NMEEBITS)
Время
Спот
5X-X Фьючерсы
ETF
Сеточная торговля
Перевод
Купить за
USD
Купить NMEEBITS
Продать NMEEBITS
Лимит
Маркет
Доступно -- USDT
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воNMEEBITS
ВсегоUSDT
Доступно -- NMEEBITS
Депозит
ЦенаUSDT
Кол-воNMEEBITS
ВсегоUSDT
Открытые ордера (0)
История ордеров
История сделок
Открытые позиции (0)
Торговая пара
Время
Тип
Сторона
Все
Покупка
Продажа
Цена
Сумма
Исполнено
Всего
Стоп
Отменить все
Все
Лимит
Стоп-лимит
Только размещение
Документы API
Документы API
Соцсети
Отправить запрос
Отправить запрос
Служба поддержки онлайн
Служба поддержки онлайн

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Быстрая торговля криптовалютами с MEXC
О нас
О бирже MEXC
Конфиденциальность
Предупреждение о рисках
Обучение
Объявления
Поддержка приложения
MEXC Blog
Продукты
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Услуги
Скачать приложения
Комиссии
VIP-услуги
Реферальная программа
Партнерская программа
MEXC Pioneer
Заявка на листинг
Стать P2P-мерчантом
Служба поддержки
Институциональные услуги
Документы API
Верификация каналов
Для правоохранительных органов
Справочный центр
Деловое сотрудничество
Институционалы
Сотрудничество со СМИ
Отправить запрос
Жалобы и предложения
Предложения по продуктам
Как купить
Информация о криптовалюте
Цена криптовалюты
Сообщество

© 2022 MEXC.COM