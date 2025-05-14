Preț ZerePy (ZEREPY)
Prețul în timp real pentru ZerePy (ZEREPY) astăzi este 0 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 88.25K USD. Prețul ZEREPY la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață ZerePy cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru ZerePy în cadrul zilei este +5.66%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 999.91M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul ZEREPY la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru ZEREPY.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru ZerePy la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru ZerePy la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru ZerePy la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru ZerePy la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|+5.66%
|30 de zile
|$ 0
|-1.23%
|60 de zile
|$ 0
|-34.62%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru ZerePy: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
-0.08%
+5.66%
-11.67%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție.
