Preț Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL)
Prețul în timp real pentru Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) astăzi este 197.16 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 111.07M USD. Prețul SSOL la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață Solayer Staked SOL cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru Solayer Staked SOL în cadrul zilei este +6.04%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 565.01K USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul SSOL la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru SSOL.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Solayer Staked SOL la USD a fost $ +11.22.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Solayer Staked SOL la USD a fost $ +84.7062845520.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Solayer Staked SOL la USD a fost $ +75.3937276920.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Solayer Staked SOL la USD a fost $ -8.10559586036865.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ +11.22
|+6.04%
|30 de zile
|$ +84.7062845520
|+42.96%
|60 de zile
|$ +75.3937276920
|+38.24%
|90 de zile
|$ -8.10559586036865
|-3.94%
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru Solayer Staked SOL: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
+0.25%
+6.04%
+26.32%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana.. We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time. Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion. sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS. The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL Holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more. Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs). A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume. In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee. Vault Capital Deposit Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield. Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL. Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees. When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage. LP Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns. Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 SSOL la VND
₫5,055,379.56
|1 SSOL la AUD
A$303.6264
|1 SSOL la GBP
￡147.87
|1 SSOL la EUR
€175.4724
|1 SSOL la USD
$197.16
|1 SSOL la MYR
RM853.7028
|1 SSOL la TRY
₺7,645.8648
|1 SSOL la JPY
¥29,065.3272
|1 SSOL la RUB
₽15,741.2544
|1 SSOL la INR
₹16,774.3728
|1 SSOL la IDR
Rp3,285,998.6856
|1 SSOL la KRW
₩279,263.3388
|1 SSOL la PHP
₱10,993.6416
|1 SSOL la EGP
￡E.9,948.6936
|1 SSOL la BRL
R$1,104.096
|1 SSOL la CAD
C$274.0524
|1 SSOL la BDT
৳23,909.5932
|1 SSOL la NGN
₦315,456
|1 SSOL la UAH
₴8,174.2536
|1 SSOL la VES
Bs18,138.72
|1 SSOL la PKR
Rs55,396.0452
|1 SSOL la KZT
₸100,642.2936
|1 SSOL la THB
฿6,547.6836
|1 SSOL la TWD
NT$6,001.5504
|1 SSOL la AED
د.إ723.5772
|1 SSOL la CHF
Fr163.6428
|1 SSOL la HKD
HK$1,535.8764
|1 SSOL la MAD
.د.م1,839.5028
|1 SSOL la MXN
$3,826.8756