Preț OneLedger (OLT)
Prețul în timp real pentru OneLedger (OLT) astăzi este 0 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 143.86K USD. Prețul OLT la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață OneLedger cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru OneLedger în cadrul zilei este -11.54%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 434.60M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul OLT la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru OLT.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru OneLedger la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru OneLedger la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru OneLedger la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru OneLedger la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|-11.54%
|30 de zile
|$ 0
|+43.93%
|60 de zile
|$ 0
|-28.32%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru OneLedger: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
+0.29%
-11.54%
-12.19%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
