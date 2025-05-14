Preț Moosecoin (MOOSE)
Prețul în timp real pentru Moosecoin (MOOSE) astăzi este 0 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 98.45K USD. Prețul MOOSE la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață Moosecoin cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru Moosecoin în cadrul zilei este +1.22%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 955.10M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul MOOSE la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru MOOSE.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Moosecoin la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Moosecoin la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Moosecoin la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Moosecoin la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|+1.22%
|30 de zile
|$ 0
|-34.41%
|60 de zile
|$ 0
|-31.71%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru Moosecoin: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
+0.26%
+1.22%
-0.42%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary. The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges. Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period. David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors. The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike. An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project. The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights. Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright. Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
MEXC este cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede, în care au încredere peste 10 milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Este renumită ca fiind bursa cu cea mai largă selecție de tokenuri, cele mai rapide listări de tokenuri și cele mai mici comisioane de tranzacționare de pe piață. Alătură-te acum MEXC pentru a experimenta lichiditate de nivel înalt și cele mai competitive comisioane de pe piață!
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 MOOSE la VND
₫--
|1 MOOSE la AUD
A$--
|1 MOOSE la GBP
￡--
|1 MOOSE la EUR
€--
|1 MOOSE la USD
$--
|1 MOOSE la MYR
RM--
|1 MOOSE la TRY
₺--
|1 MOOSE la JPY
¥--
|1 MOOSE la RUB
₽--
|1 MOOSE la INR
₹--
|1 MOOSE la IDR
Rp--
|1 MOOSE la KRW
₩--
|1 MOOSE la PHP
₱--
|1 MOOSE la EGP
￡E.--
|1 MOOSE la BRL
R$--
|1 MOOSE la CAD
C$--
|1 MOOSE la BDT
৳--
|1 MOOSE la NGN
₦--
|1 MOOSE la UAH
₴--
|1 MOOSE la VES
Bs--
|1 MOOSE la PKR
Rs--
|1 MOOSE la KZT
₸--
|1 MOOSE la THB
฿--
|1 MOOSE la TWD
NT$--
|1 MOOSE la AED
د.إ--
|1 MOOSE la CHF
Fr--
|1 MOOSE la HKD
HK$--
|1 MOOSE la MAD
.د.م--
|1 MOOSE la MXN
$--