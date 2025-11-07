BursăDEX+
Prețul în timp real pentru McFlamingo Token astăzi este 0 USD. Urmărește în timp real actualizările de preț pentru MCFL în USD, graficele în timp real, capitalizarea de piață, volumul pe 24 de ore și multe altele. Explorează cu ușurință tendința prețurilor pentru MCFL pe MEXC acum.

Preț McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

Preț în timp real pentru 1 MCFL în USD:

--
----
-3.30%1D
McFlamingo Token (MCFL) graficul prețurilor în timp real
Informații privind prețul pentru McFlamingo Token (MCFL) (USD)

Interval de modificare a prețului în 24 de ore:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Minim 24 h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Maxim 24 h

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.02%

-3.32%

-16.51%

-16.51%

Prețul în timp real pentru McFlamingo Token (MCFL) este --. În ultimele 24 de ore, tokenul MCFL a fost tranzacționat între un minim de $ 0 și un maxim de $ 0, indicând volatilitatea activă a pieței. Prețul maxim dintotdeauna pentru MCFL este $ 0, în timp ce prețul minim dintotdeauna este $ 0.

În ceea ce privește performanța pe termen scurt, MCFL s-a modificat cu +1.02% în decursul ultimei ore, cu -3.32% în decursul ultimelor 24 de ore și cu -16.51% în ultimele 7 zile. Acest lucru îți oferă o imagine de ansamblu rapidă a celor mai recente tendințe de preț și a dinamicii pieței pe MEXC.

Informații privind piața McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

$ 26.66K
$ 26.66K$ 26.66K

--
----

$ 34.14K
$ 34.14K$ 34.14K

780.80M
780.80M 780.80M

999,786,829.876798
999,786,829.876798 999,786,829.876798

Capitalizarea de piață actuală pentru McFlamingo Token este $ 26.66K, cu un volum de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore de --. Oferta aflată în circulație pentru MCFL este 780.80M, cu o ofertă totală de 999786829.876798. Valoarea integral diluată (FDV) a tokenului este $ 34.14K.

Istoric de preț pentru McFlamingo Token (MCFL) USD

În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru McFlamingo Token la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru McFlamingo Token la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru McFlamingo Token la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru McFlamingo Token la USD a fost $ 0.

PerioadăModificare (USD)Modificare (%)
Astăzi$ 0-3.32%
30 de zile$ 0-34.52%
60 de zile$ 0-28.97%
90 de zile$ 0--

Ce este McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.

Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.

It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset

A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.

if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.

This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.

It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.

With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.

When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.

This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price

When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.

If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.

Oamenii întreabă și: Alte întrebări despre McFlamingo Token (MCFL)

Cât valorează McFlamingo Token (MCFL) astăzi?
Prețul pe viu pentru MCFL în USD este 0 USD, actualizat în timp real cu cele mai noi date de piață.
Care este prețul actual pentru MCFL în USD?
Prețul actual pentru MCFL la USD este $ 0. Consultă Convertorul MEXC pentru conversia precisă a tokenurilor.
Care este capitalizarea de piață pentru McFlamingo Token?
Capitalizarea de piață pentru MCFL este $ 26.66K USD. Capitalizare de piață = prețul curent × oferta aflată în circulație. Acesta indică valoarea de piață totală a tokenului și clasamentul acestuia.
Care este oferta aflată în circulație pentru MCFL?
Ofertă aflată în circulație pentru MCFL este 780.80M USD.
Care a fost prețul maxim dintotdeauna (ATH) pentru MCFL?
MCFL a obținut un preț ATH de 0 USD.
Care a fost prețul minim dintotdeauna (ATL) pentru MCFL?
MCFL a avut un preț ATL de 0 USD.
Care este volumul de tranzacționare pentru MCFL?
Volumul de tranzacționare în timp real pe 24 de ore pentru MCFL este -- USD.
Va crește MCFL în acest an?
MCFL ar putea crește în acest an, în funcție de condițiile de piață și de evoluția proiectelor. Consultă predicția de preț pentru MCFL pentru o analiză mai aprofundată.
Declinarea responsabilității

Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.

