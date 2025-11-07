Preț McFlamingo Token (MCFL)
+1.02%
-3.32%
-16.51%
-16.51%
Prețul în timp real pentru McFlamingo Token (MCFL) este --. În ultimele 24 de ore, tokenul MCFL a fost tranzacționat între un minim de $ 0 și un maxim de $ 0, indicând volatilitatea activă a pieței. Prețul maxim dintotdeauna pentru MCFL este $ 0, în timp ce prețul minim dintotdeauna este $ 0.
În ceea ce privește performanța pe termen scurt, MCFL s-a modificat cu +1.02% în decursul ultimei ore, cu -3.32% în decursul ultimelor 24 de ore și cu -16.51% în ultimele 7 zile. Acest lucru îți oferă o imagine de ansamblu rapidă a celor mai recente tendințe de preț și a dinamicii pieței pe MEXC.
Capitalizarea de piață actuală pentru McFlamingo Token este $ 26.66K, cu un volum de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore de --. Oferta aflată în circulație pentru MCFL este 780.80M, cu o ofertă totală de 999786829.876798. Valoarea integral diluată (FDV) a tokenului este $ 34.14K.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru McFlamingo Token la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru McFlamingo Token la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru McFlamingo Token la USD a fost $ 0.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru McFlamingo Token la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ 0
|-3.32%
|30 de zile
|$ 0
|-34.52%
|60 de zile
|$ 0
|-28.97%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
MCFL The McFlamingo token transforms the restaurant experience by turning customer and employee loyalty and rewards into a tradable asset. By using the token, customers aren’t just earning points—they’re gaining a stake in the brand’s ecosystem, which they can use, trade, or hold onto for future value. This is how it bridges both worlds.
Tokenizing the brand allows customers to have a more interactive relationship with the restaurant. Instead of just eating there, they can earn tokens through visits or special events, and those tokens might unlock discounts, exclusive meals, or even voting power on new menu items.
It also gives them a sense of ownership and community, which can keep people engaged and invested beyond just dining. That’s where the real-world value meets the digital asset
A tokenized security is more like stock in a company, while the McFlamingo token is more like a membership perk or loyalty point that also holds value. One is about ownership and investment, the other is about utility and experience.
if employees get tokens for completing tasks, those transactions are recorded on-chain. That means there’s a transparent and immutable record of their contributions.
This can create more accountability and also reward employees in a transparent way. Plus, those tokens can have real value, so it’s a new way to incentivize and keep track of productivity. It ties their efforts directly to the value they help create for the business.
It is different from a traditional employee-owned stock plan. In a stock plan, employees own shares of the company itself, and that’s regulated like any other security.
With tokenized rewards, employees aren’t owning a piece of the company’s equity. Instead, they’re earning tokens tied to specific activities or contributions. It’s more flexible and can be tailored to their role or the success of certain projects, rather than the overall company’s stock performance.
When tasks are completed and token rewards are issued on-chain, that adds to the token’s overall activity and volume. More activity generally means a healthier market, because it shows ongoing engagement.
This steady flow of transactions helps maintain liquidity, which supports price stability. If the token is constantly being earned and used, it prevents sudden price swings because there’s always movement in the market. That’s how on-chain task volume contributes to a stable price
When employees earn tokens, it’s like rewarding them with something that becomes valuable as the ecosystem grows.
If the token’s value increases because of more usage and trust, both employees and the company benefit. It’s a win-win situation if done right. To stabilize the market employees will one able to hopefully in the future stake tokens and in certain situations the restaurant can also buy back tokens if needed.
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
