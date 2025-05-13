Preț Beefy (BIFI)
Prețul în timp real pentru Beefy (BIFI) astăzi este 210.86 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 16.87M USD. Prețul BIFI la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață Beefy cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru Beefy în cadrul zilei este -2.57%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 80.00K USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul BIFI la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru BIFI.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Beefy la USD a fost $ -5.5623121665799.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Beefy la USD a fost $ +92.4767225980.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Beefy la USD a fost $ +27.6493970480.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Beefy la USD a fost $ -30.35484392348054.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ -5.5623121665799
|-2.57%
|30 de zile
|$ +92.4767225980
|+43.86%
|60 de zile
|$ +27.6493970480
|+13.11%
|90 de zile
|$ -30.35484392348054
|-12.58%
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru Beefy: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
-0.56%
-2.57%
+28.58%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
$BIFI tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in Beefy Finance, through which holders earn profits generated by Beefy Finance and are entitled to vote on important platform decisions. Beefy Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yield Optimizer platform that allows its users to earn compound interest on their holdings. DeFi applications are unique in the sense that they are permissionless and trustless, meaning that anyone with a supported wallet can interact with them without the need for a trusted middleman. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, Beefy Finance automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem. For all the vaults deployed on every blockchain, Beefy Finance has its native governance token $BIFI at its core. Platform revenue is generated from a small percentage of all the vault profits and distributed back to those who stake $BIFI. Beefy Finance is a supported partner of Binance’s official decentralized wallet, Trust Wallet, and audited by Certik to guarantee the robustness of deployed smart contracts. Certik has already provided audits for such projects as Ocean Protocol, NEO, Ontology, and Waves. The supply of $BIFI is limited at 80,000 tokens and available on the top decentralized exchanges such as Binance, 1inchexchange and PancakeSwap. What is $BIFI? $BIFI is the native governance token of Beefy Finance. $BIFI Tokens can be staked on the Beefy platform to gain rewards and interest. A portion of the fees paid by anyone using Beefy’s yield optimization vaults are distributed to holders of $BIFI staked on the platform. Token holders also have a right to create and vote on proposals to the platform as part of its governance system. They can vote without un-staking their tokens. What makes Beefy Finance unique? There are lots of farms to choose from across several blockchains. Beefy automates and optimizes different investment strategies, allowing token holders to benefit from the upside of complex farming protocols. Users can request new vaults directly from Beefy’s developers and the time it takes to answer these requests is very low. What are yield farming and yield optimization? Yield farming is simply a way to make some interest with crypto holdings. A yield optimizer is an automated service that seeks to gain the maximum possible return on crypto-investments made through DeFi platforms. They work much more efficiently than attempting to maximize yield through manual means. Each yield optimization method on Beefy Finance has its own unique strategy for farming, which normally involves the reinvestment of crypto assets staked in liquidity pools. At the most simple level, it farms the rewards given from staked assets and reinvests them back into the liquidity pool for the user. What are Beefy vaults? Vaults are investment instruments that employ an optimized set of strategies for yield farming. They make use of automation to continually invest and reinvest deposited funds, which help to achieve high levels of compounded interest. Vaults are the core of the Beefy Finance ecosystem. In a Beefy vault, you earn more of the asset you stake, regardless of whether it’s a liquidity pool (LP) token or a single asset. Despite what the name 'vault' suggests, user funds are never locked on Beefy.Finance. Users can withdraw from a vault at any moment in time and Beefy does not own the funds staked in its vaults. What fees are incurred from using Beefy Finance? The performance fees are already built into the displayed APY of each vault and daily rate. Most vaults available on Beefy Finance take 4.5% of harvest rewards. The performance fee on users vault profits is largely distributed back to $BIFI stakers and is the main source of Beefy Finance's platform revenue: 3% is distributed back to $BIFI stakers, 0.5% is allocated to treasury, 0.5% to the strategist that developed the vault and 0.5% for the one calling the harvest function. Each vault has either a deposit or withdrawal fee of 0.1% or less, which is there to protect bad actors from abusing the vaults. This is shared with all other stakers in that specific vault. Users should also consider network transaction fees when adding or removing funds. These fees do not go to Beefy, but to the operators keeping the blockchain network up and running.
|1 BIFI la VND
₫5,406,661.26
|1 BIFI la AUD
A$324.7244
|1 BIFI la GBP
￡158.145
|1 BIFI la EUR
€187.6654
|1 BIFI la USD
$210.86
|1 BIFI la MYR
RM913.0238
|1 BIFI la TRY
₺8,175.0422
|1 BIFI la JPY
¥31,173.5424
|1 BIFI la RUB
₽16,942.601
|1 BIFI la INR
₹17,975.815
|1 BIFI la IDR
Rp3,514,331.9276
|1 BIFI la KRW
₩299,516.087
|1 BIFI la PHP
₱11,770.2052
|1 BIFI la EGP
￡E.10,637.887
|1 BIFI la BRL
R$1,185.0332
|1 BIFI la CAD
C$293.0954
|1 BIFI la BDT
৳25,570.9922
|1 BIFI la NGN
₦337,376
|1 BIFI la UAH
₴8,742.2556
|1 BIFI la VES
Bs19,399.12
|1 BIFI la PKR
Rs59,245.3342
|1 BIFI la KZT
₸107,635.5956
|1 BIFI la THB
฿7,023.7466
|1 BIFI la TWD
NT$6,427.0128
|1 BIFI la AED
د.إ773.8562
|1 BIFI la CHF
Fr177.1224
|1 BIFI la HKD
HK$1,642.5994
|1 BIFI la MAD
.د.م1,967.3238
|1 BIFI la MXN
$4,109.6614