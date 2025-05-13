Preț A2DAO (ATD)
Prețul în timp real pentru A2DAO (ATD) astăzi este 0.02062339 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 187.11K USD. Prețul ATD la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață A2DAO cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru A2DAO în cadrul zilei este -4.24%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 9.07M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul ATD la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru ATD.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru A2DAO la USD a fost $ -0.00091399333882069.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru A2DAO la USD a fost $ -0.0016678114.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru A2DAO la USD a fost $ -0.0051404377.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru A2DAO la USD a fost $ -0.010385223742090536.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ -0.00091399333882069
|-4.24%
|30 de zile
|$ -0.0016678114
|-8.08%
|60 de zile
|$ -0.0051404377
|-24.92%
|90 de zile
|$ -0.010385223742090536
|-33.49%
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru A2DAO: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
+0.50%
-4.24%
-0.48%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
