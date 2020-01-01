Tokenomics de Spellfire (SPELLFIRE)
Informação sobre Spellfire (SPELLFIRE)
Spellfire is a unique Play-2-Earn collectible card game, proposing the first-ever hand-held NFT collection that can be placed in an actual drawer and generate passive income. Longing for realism, but being an NFT pioneer, Spellfire has moved time-tested concepts into the future to bridge the card fan generations together. Bringing nearly 30 years of history to the blockchain, whilst boasting an established community of avid and dedicated fans has led industry giants DAO Maker and Shima Capital to support the project as leading investors. Physical cards have a digital state, where some feature voice or gesture-empowered actions to create unique interactions for gamers avoiding age barriers, geo limits, and technology gaps. Spellfire’s interactive augmented reality cards are sure to create a unique feeling of immersion. Digital and physical cards are connected through a QR code printed on the back of each card, making them traceable, upgradable, and playable online and offline. The game connects three realities together - the Physical, the Digital and the Augmented reality. Ensuring that no one gets left behind, Spellfire is going multichain, making it one of the first to support multi chain NFTs. Imagine a “BSC vs Solana NFT battle” - it will be the new Spellfire’s reality. Limited edition NFT cards have been created to ensure that Spellfire’s community shares in the success of the game. Each card has been beautifully and uniquely illustrated and contains delicate artistic flourishes in addition to meticulous detailing. Every player is sure to find something to love. Original NFT cards are issued in playing card copies ranging from 1000 for legendary to 100,000 for common. Original NFT Card owners are eligible to earn up to 10x return on investment in passive income from the subsequent sales of cards, while also growing in value as a rare NFT. Unlike comparable NFTs on the market that offer little to no value to the long-term holder, Spellfire NFT cards allow the community to earn revenue through passive card ownership or active gameplay by earning Spellfire’s native $Spellfire token. The $Spellfire token is essential within the game’s ecosystem and offers owners various forms of utility. A total supply of 640,000,000 will be available with 128,000,000 reserved exclusively for distribution through in-game rewards and tournaments to ensure viable longevity for the game and its community. In addition to being Spellfire’s in-game currency for all forms of transactions, $Spellfire can also be staked, unlocking extra rewards for its holders.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Spellfire (SPELLFIRE)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Spellfire (SPELLFIRE), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Tokenomics de Spellfire (SPELLFIRE): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens SPELLFIRE que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens SPELLFIRE podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do SPELLFIRE, explore o preço em tempo real do token SPELLFIRE!
Previsão de preço de SPELLFIRE
Quer saber para onde o SPELLFIRE pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do SPELLFIRE combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.
