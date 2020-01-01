Tokenomics de Orange (ORA)
Informação sobre Orange (ORA)
Orange (ticker: ORA) is a powerful and cutting-edge digital asset that stands out in the Algorand blockchain as a mineable Algorand Standard Asset (ASA). It operates with the same pioneering principles as Bitcoin (ticker: BTC), enabling a decentralized, competitive environment where participants can mine coins without relying on any central authority. This vital feature fosters trust and transparency, ensuring that users can engage with confidence. Governed by a robust open-source smart contract, Orange guarantees that all operations are executed under clear and verifiable rules, solidifying its position in the cryptocurrency landscape.
The mining process of Orange actively encourages participation from a diverse group of miners, all vying for the opportunity to earn newly minted tokens. This model not only promotes a fair competition but also enhances the network's security and decentralization. Each successful mining operation plays a crucial role in validating transactions and safeguarding the blockchain's integrity. This foundational mechanism ensures that the network remains secure and reliable, regardless of external factors.
One of the defining advantages of the Orange token is its unwavering support for the Algorand ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that operate in isolation, Orange is intricately woven into the fabric of Algorand, playing a crucial role in its sustainability and growth. Each transaction made with the Orange token contributes to the Algorand sink fees wallet through transaction fees. This strategic allocation is not just beneficial; it is essential for the future of the network as these fees are meticulously directed to reward node runners—an indispensable part of the blockchain infrastructure.
Reward staking is a potent mechanism that incentivizes node operators to participate actively in the Algorand network. By compensating these key players, the network maintains its efficiency and security, enabling rapid and reliable transaction processing. Orange's contributions to this ecosystem are pivotal in ensuring that Algorand's infrastructure thrives while simultaneously energizing the community of users and developers.
In summary, the Orange token is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a vital force within the Algorand ecosystem that is designed to enhance decentralization and trust. By aligning the interests of miners and node runners, Orange drives the sustainable advancement of Algorand while providing a secure, dependable platform for all users. As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, assets like Orange will be at the forefront of innovation, leading the charge for collaboration within decentralized networks.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Orange (ORA)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Orange (ORA), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Tokenomics de Orange (ORA): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Orange (ORA) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens ORA que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens ORA podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do ORA, explore o preço em tempo real do token ORA!
Previsão de preço de ORA
Quer saber para onde o ORA pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do ORA combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.
Por que deve escolher a MEXC?
A MEXC é uma das principais exchanges de criptomoedas do mundo, confiada por milhões de usuários globalmente. Seja você iniciante ou profissional, a MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de acessar o universo cripto.
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.