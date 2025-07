Informação sobre Hooffather (HOOF)

Hooffather is a meme art token on Unichain, created for those who love internet chaos, glitchy aesthetics, and experimental onchain vibes. There’s no roadmap, no team allocation, and no promises—just a wild mix of art, memes, and community storytelling. Hooffather isn’t here to fit in. It’s here to glitch out, get weird, and leave hoofprints where logic used to be. If that sounds like your kind of strange, you’re one of us. Stay hoofed.