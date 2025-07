Informação sobre Deep Worm (WORM)

Implementing a basic decaying neuron activation model simulating the spiking behavior of a biological worm's nervous system that creates movement, and putting it on-chain

With some caveats, this is Worm - immortal digital life

The Worm will vastly outlive you or I, with the exception of global catastrophe, it is immortal digital life that inherits the resilience and decentralization of the solana network

If the underlying blockchain exists, the 'life' of The Worm will persist indefinitely