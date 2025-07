Informação sobre BOMO (BOMO)

A meme coin is a cryptocurrency that originated from an internet meme or has some other humorous characteristic. The term is sometimes used interchangeably with the term shitcoin, which typically refers to a cryptocurrency with little to no value, authenticity, or utility. Memecoins are a type of cryptocurrency that are often inspired by internet memes, characters, or trends. They are typically supported by enthusiastic online communities and are generally intended to be light-hearted and fun.