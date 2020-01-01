Tokenomics de dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Informação sobre dogwifhat sol (WIF)
dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de dogwifhat sol (WIF), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Estrutura de token aprofundada de dogwifhat sol (WIF)
Aprofunde-se em como os tokens WIF são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token launched on the Solana blockchain in late 2023. Since its emergence, it has rapidly ascended to become the leading memecoin within the Solana ecosystem. However, its tokenomics diverge significantly from typical utility tokens, particularly in areas like utility, team transparency, and structure.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Issuance:
The entire total supply of WIF was minted at genesis. There is no ongoing emission, mining, or staking that increases the supply after the initial mint.
- Fixed Supply:
Circulating supply has remained entirely static through May 2025—just under 1 billion tokens (998.9M), as observable in on-chain data. No further supply expansion is scheduled or permitted by the underlying token contract.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation or Vesting:
Available research, on-chain analytics, and the project’s own (limited) communications indicate there was no meaningful allocation schedule for insiders, developers, or early community. The tokens were minted and distributed via liquidity pool seeding on Solana-based decentralized exchanges, such as Raydium.
- Airdrops & Fair Launch:
There is no evidence of private allocations, structured airdrops, or VC rounds (as seen in many other tokens). The launch was executed as a so-called “fair launch,” meaning that all tokens were available in the open market from inception.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Speculative Asset:
WIF currently has no explicit utility beyond being a speculative, tradeable token. Unlike many tokens, there is no governance, revenue-share, access to exclusive features, or staking utility for holders.
- Community Engagement:
Its primary “usage” is as a vehicle for meme propagation, trading on DEXs and CEXs, and social media culture. Popularity relies heavily on viral momentum and community memes—unique compared to utility-grade tokens.
- Integration Potential:
While some DeFi integrations have occurred (e.g., new dApps adding WIF for payments or liquidity pools), this remains marginal and not a formal part of WIF’s token design or roadmap.
Lock-up and Unlocking Mechanisms
- No Lock-ups or Unlock Schedules:
Unlike more formal token launches, there are no vesting contracts, timed unlocks, or ongoing drip mechanisms for WIF. On-chain supply data demonstrates that supply was fully liquid and tradeable from the outset, with no material change over time.
- No Team or Insider Lockups:
With the team being anonymous and no disclosed allocations to founders or advisors, there is no evidence of any locked balances for project contributors.
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency:
The project is notable for a lack of detailed disclosures regarding development team, roadmap, or official documentation. There is no whitepaper or publically available technical breakdown.
- No Structured Governance:
No DAO, voting, or formal governance mechanisms for WIF holders currently exist. Decisions (if any) seem to be made informally and with minimal transparency.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details
|Issuance
|Entire supply (~1B) minted at genesis, no inflation
|Allocation
|No structured allocations, fair launch, no VC/insider allocations
|Usage/Incentive
|Purely speculative, meme-based, no protocol-level utility
|Lock-up/Unlocking
|No lockups, fully liquid supply from inception
|Team/Founders
|Anonymous, no known allocations or vesting
|Governance
|None (no DAO or voting rights for WIF holders)
Conclusion
Dogwifhat embodies the modern Solana memecoin ethos: viral community energy, total supply deployed at launch, and zero structural encumbrances for insiders or backers. While this means no structured vesting, usage, or incentive mechanisms exist, it also means the market operates free of the overhang typical in VC-funded or utility-token ecosystems. Holders should be aware that WIF’s value is almost entirely driven by meme culture and trading sentiment, not by fundamental value or protocol usage.
If deeper technical specifics or contract details are released, or if utility is added in the future, the analysis may evolve. As of now, WIF stands as a pure meme asset with fixed, fully liquid supply and no formal economic mechanisms beyond what emerges from market demand and community engagement.
Tokenomics de dogwifhat sol (WIF): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de dogwifhat sol (WIF) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens WIF que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens WIF podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do WIF, explore o preço em tempo real do token WIF!
