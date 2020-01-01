Tokenomics de SUI (SUI)

Descubra informações essenciais sobre SUI (SUI), incluindo seu fornecimento total de tokens, modelo de distribuição e dados de mercado em tempo real.
Informação sobre SUI (SUI)

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Estrutura de token aprofundada de SUI (SUI)

Aprofunde-se em como os tokens SUI são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Sui has a fixed maximum total supply of 10 billion SUI tokens. The issuance follows a schedule with staged unlocks over many years—extending beyond 2030. At genesis (mainnet launch), only a portion of the total supply was liquid, with the majority subject to long-term vesting and unlock schedules designed to avoid sudden inflation.

Key points:

  • Initial liquid supply was just a fraction of max supply, slowly increasing as tokens vest.
  • Early protocol stages included temporary inflationary reward subsidies for staking, designed to bootstrap participation but set to phase out as fee income replaces them.
  • By late 2024, annualized token inflation drifted close to zero, reflecting the reduced reliance on new issuance for incentives.

Token Allocation Mechanism

Initial Allocations:

  • Community Reserve: 50% (5B SUI) – managed by the Sui Foundation for ecosystem development and growth initiatives.
  • Early Contributors: 20% (2B SUI) – granted to project contributors and insiders.
  • Investors: 14% (1.4B SUI) – distributed among private investors.
  • Mysten Labs Treasury: 10% (1B SUI) – held by the Mysten Labs entity.
  • Community Access Program & App Testers: 6% (600M SUI) – for public/whitelisted sales and engagement.

Additional notes:

  • The public sale portion was only 6% of supply, highlighting the project's focus on gradual and controlled decentralization rather than large public dispersals at launch.
  • Allocations to contributors and team, as well as investor tranches, are subject to individualized multi-year vesting restrictions for alignment and market stability.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

SUI functions as the core asset for both protocol security and user utility:

1. Network Security (Staking):

  • Token holders stake SUI to operate validators or delegate to existing validators.
  • Validators: Must stake at least 30M SUI to secure the network and can earn rewards from transaction fees, storage fund payouts, and—during the first year—issuance subsidies.
  • Delegators: Any amount of SUI can be delegated, supporting validators and sharing in their rewards net of commission.

2. Transaction Fees:

  • SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fee structure splits into “computation” (operational) and "storage" fees.
  • Storage fees accumulate in a Storage Fund, subsidizing future validators for ongoing data retention.

3. Ecosystem Growth:

  • The Sui Foundation deploys its allocation to incentivize builders, users, and key ecosystem initiatives.
  • SUI is increasingly used in DeFi, NFT, and other native applications throughout the ecosystem, with a strong trend towards rising Total Value Locked (TVL) and activity.

4. Future Governance:

  • Plans are in place for staked SUI to confer governance rights, limited to prevent excessive concentration (voting power capped at 10% per validator irrespective of stake beyond that).

Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms

Lock-up schedules are integral to Sui's economic model, spreading distribution over an extended window:

  • Private Investors, Early Contributors, and Team allocations are subject to multi-year vesting.
    • For example, 1.4 billion SUI for private investors and team allocations began unlocking in Q2-Q3 2024, continuing gradually for several years.
    • The largest single-year unlocks are spread over Q2 and Q3 2024, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation from locked tranches in that period.
  • Ecosystem and Foundation incentives: Unlocking occurs steadily but are at the discretion of the Sui Foundation for when to distribute to initiatives.
  • Public Sale & Programmatic Allocations: Certain sales had immediate partial unlocks (e.g., one-third at launch, remainder monthly over ~1 year), while others unlocked in full at genesis for recognized contributors.
  • Staking/Reward subsidies: Phased out after the first year, their share shrinks as fee-based rewards take over.

Vesting schedules for core allocations will continue well beyond 2030, ensuring measured growth in circulating supply.

Unlocking Timeline/Events

  • Major Token Unlocks:
    • Q2 & Q3 2024: A pivotal period, with over 1 billion SUI released from investor and team allocations. This led to a clear step-up in liquid supply.
  • Long-term unlocking: Additional tranches from all major categories (investors, contributors, community, etc.) continue through the decade, with data visualization showing a gradual approach to full liquidity.

Unlock Table (Approximate as of 2024):

Category% of SupplyExample Unlock Schedule
Community Reserve50%Gradual, at Foundation's discretion
Early Contributors20%Multi-year, beyond 2030
Investors14%Stepped, starting Q2/Q3 2024
Mysten Labs Treasury10%Vesting chart available, >2030
Community/Public Sale6%1/3 at launch, then monthly

Implications and Analysis

  • Long-term alignment: Sui’s vesting structure is engineered to align stakeholders and discourage speculative dumping by delaying full token accessibility.
  • Ecosystem growth focus: With half of the supply reserved for community initiatives, the protocol prioritizes broad, lasting engagement.
  • Market impact: Large unlocks (such as in 2024) pose temporary volatility risks; however, due to the ongoing gradual vesting, these are less likely to produce shockwaves than sudden, cliff-style releases.
  • Decentralization and participation: High staking rates (consistently above 78% in 2024) indicate strong engagement, yet a recent slight dip suggests evolving user preferences and market conditions.
  • Transition to sustainability: The phasing out of inflationary rewards places greater emphasis on fees and real network usage to incentivize validators and delegators over time.

Summary:
The Sui tokenomics model is meticulously structured to drive secure, decentralized growth, robust utility, and steady ecosystem development. Long-term vesting and measured unlocks, high staking participation, and a well-designed split of allocations underscore efforts to balance incentives, community alignment, and market stability across the protocol’s lifecycle.

Tokenomics de SUI (SUI): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso

Compreender a tokenomics de SUI (SUI) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.

Principais métricas e como são calculadas:

Fornecimento total:

A quantidade máxima de tokens SUI que foram ou que poderão ser criados.

Fornecimento circulante:

A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.

Fornecimento máx.:

O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens SUI podem existir no total.

FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):

Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.

Taxa de inflação:

Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.

Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?

Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.

Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.

Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.

FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.

Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do SUI, explore o preço em tempo real do token SUI!

