Informação sobre Storepay Fintech (SPCFIN)

SPCFIN serves as the utility token for the Storepay fintech ecosystem. Storepay’s flagship product is a BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) service, which dominates the Mongolian market and is rapidly expanding in Indonesia and Vietnam. With a mission to make finance accessible to everyone in Southeast Asia, Storepay leverages SPCFIN to unlock advanced features and create real-world utility for users in their daily lives.

Explorador de blocos: https://bscscan.com/token/0x16f0d99be1fbD0312641E318c53A63B40AAF5df6