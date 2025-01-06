Aprofunde-se em como os tokens SERAPH são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.

Seraph's token economics (tokenomics) reflect a play-and-earn ARPG model with an emphasis on player incentives, community growth, and measured supply management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown, including details on issuance, allocation, mechanisms, locking, and unlocking.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch.

1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch. Token Generation Event (TGE): Occurred on January 6, 2025.

Occurred on January 6, 2025. Issuance Details: SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively).

SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively). On-going Issuance: New tokens may be introduced through play-and-earn activities, but the initial supply distribution is strictly defined.

Allocation Mechanism

Category Allocation (%) Locking & Vesting Community Airdrops & Incentives 40.50% Distributed to NFT holders, active players, and as seasonal/community rewards; subject to ongoing distribution Ecosystem Development & Marketing 18.08% Reserved for platform/IP growth, liquidity, marketing; release scheduled for strategic needs Foundation (Operations/Reserve) 17.00% Held in reserve for future dev, listings, partnerships, and Seraph 2; vesting/lock conditions not explicitly stated Core Contributors 18.00% 1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting Advisors Included in core/contributors 6-month cliff, then 3.5-year linear monthly vesting Investors 6.42% 1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting Total 100%

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

In-game Utility: Unlocks dungeon access, mints dungeon keys, burns maps, and enables “Soul Spar” farming. Used to craft, reforge, and reveal attributes of NFT equipment. Required for participation in unique content drops (e.g., “Soul Spar,” “Equipment of Seraph”). Central currency for the ActPass marketplace (buying/selling in-game equipment).

Incentive Mechanisms: Awarded for seasonal in-game achievements, ladder rankings, special mode participation (Chaos Dungeon, Secret Prison), and contribution to the ecosystem. Used for community governance (future plans).



Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Cliff Periods: Core Contributors and Investors: 1-year. Advisors: 6 months.

Vesting: After the cliff, tokens are vested linearly on a monthly basis — 3 years for contributors and investors, 3.5 years for advisors.

Community and Airdrop Allocations: Distributed in tranches tied to player/community engagement milestones and seasonal reward cycles.

Foundation/Development: Intended for long-term development and ecosystem growth; explicit vesting not fully detailed but typical industry practice involves multi-year tranches.



Unlocking Schedule

While a full unlock table with time progression isn’t publicly available, the main points as of TGE and post-launch are:

At TGE (Jan 6, 2025): Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules.

Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules. Year 1: Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent.

Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent. Years 2–4.5: Gradual linear unlock for locked allocations (contributors, advisors, investors).

Summary Table

Mechanism Detail Issuance 1B tokens at TGE; feathers convertible to SERAPH; additional in-game seasonal rewards Allocation Community/Airdrops 40.5%, Ecosystem/Marketing 18.08%, Foundation 17%, Contributors 18%, Investors 6.42% Incentives & Usage In-game utility, governance, marketplace currency, event/campaign rewards Locking 1-yr cliff (contributors, investors); 6-mo cliff (advisors); linear monthly vesting 3–3.5 years Unlocking Seasonally for community, linear for team/advisors/investors; majority of allocation vesting over multiple years

Analysis & Implications

Decentralization & Community Growth: With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement.

With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement. Long-Term Alignment: Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement.

Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement. Anti-Dump Safeguards: Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping.

Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping. Gameplay Integration: Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation.

Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation. Market Risks: As with any vesting and unlock-heavy structure, scheduled unlocks may influence price volatility, especially at major cliff endpoints.

In summary: Seraph’s tokenomics combine robust on-chain incentives, substantial community involvement, and prudent supply management, balancing short-term engagement with long-term sustainability. As vesting cliffs expire, monitoring unlock schedules will be crucial for market participants and community members alike.